AP Municipal Elections: Go Back Balayya Slogans in Hindupur 

Tollywood hero and Hindupur MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna took part in the municipal election campaign in his constituency.

Balakrishna had a bitter experience during the last day of the election campaign on Monday. While Balakrishna was campaigning in the 21st ward of Motkupalli, some of the locals raised slogans like "Go Back Balakrishna". The public said that a few local leaders, along with Balakrishna had already campaigned in Hindupur.

A few days ago, Balakrishna lost his cool and slapped a person in Srikantapuram in Hindupur municipality on Saturday. He has been campaigning for the upcoming municipal elections in Hindupur for the last few days. Balakrishna, known for his short temper, slapped Somu, who seemed to have been recording Balakrishna's video without his permission. The video of Balakrishna went viral on all social media platforms. However, the man said that he is a huge fan of Balakrishna and was not hurt by the incident.