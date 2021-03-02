AP Municipal Elections 2021: SEC Allows 11 Re-nominations

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar has taken another controversial decision, in the wake of the Municipal Elections.

The SEC has given permission for re-nominations to 11 candidates who earlier withdrew their nominations, and orders to this effect were issued on Monday. As per reports, the re-nomination was allowed because of the forced consensus that prevented the nomination.

Against this backdrop, re-nominations will be held in six constituencies in Tirupati Corporation, three in Punganur Municipality and two in YSR Kadapa District and Rayachoti.

Nominations will be accepted until 3pm tomorrow as per the Municipal Election notification.

Those who were selected earlier objected to the re-nomination of those 11 unanimously elected seats. The candidates are said to file petitions and appeal to the higher court on the SEC's decision.

The last date for filing nominations is March 3 and candidates have to submit their papers before 3:00 PM.

Municipal elections for 12 Municipal Corporations and 75 Municipal and Urban Panchayats (Local Bodies) will be held March 10 as per the notification.

The SEC in its notifcation stated that the election process will continue from the stage of ‘Withdrawal of Candidature’ in respect of (12) Municipal Corporations and (75) Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats. Re-elections will be held on March 13 in places where re-elections are deemed necessary. Counting of votes will be conducted on March 14.