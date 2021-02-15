AP Municipal Elections 2021 Schedule Released, To Start From March 10

The Andhra Pradesh State Election Commission has released the schedule for the Municipal Elections 2021 which will commence from March 10.

The State Elections Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar on Monday, released the schedule and as per the notification the elections will commence from where it had stopped.

The last date for filing nominations is March 3 and candidates have to submit their papers before 3:00 PM.

Municipal elections for 12 Municipal Corporations and 75 Municipal and Urban Panchayats (Local Bodies) will be held March 10 as per the notification.

The SEC in its notifcation stated that the election process will continue from the stage of ‘Withdrawal of Candidature’ in respect of (12) Municipal Corporations and (75) Municipalities / Nagar Panchayats.

Re-elections will be held on March 13 in places where re-elections are deemed necessary

Counting of votes will be conducted on March 14.

The election process was completed up to the stage of ‘Scrutiny of Nominations’ on 14.03.2020. The Commission stopped the election process midway on 15.03.2020 due to threat of Covid-19 for a period of (6) weeks and issued further orders on 06.05.2020 continuing the postponement of paused election process until further orders.

With the Panchayat elections procedure completed by February 2nd the elections for the Urban Local Bodies and Municipalities will commence on March 10. The State government recently asked the State Election Commission to hold simultaneous elections for the remaining municipalities, MPTC and ZPTC posts.The Chief Secretary has appointed MM Nayak as the Municipal Commissioner for the upcoming Municipal Elections.

With the issue of Notifications, the Model Code of Conduct has come into force in the urban areas of the entire State with effect from 15.02.2021 and shall remain in force till completion of the election process.