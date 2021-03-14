Andhra Pradesh Municipal Election Results 2021: Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar along with District Collectors, Municipal Commissioners and Municipal / Corporation Commissioners have been directed to take steps to complete the municipal election counting process by 8 pm across the State on Sunday.

In this regard the SEC said recounting should be done only once where there is a difference of one digit votes during counting and not in respect to double digit margins. When there is a difference of two votes, the returning officers should contact the concerned District Collector before making a decision and if any candidate seeks recounting. He clarified that recounting should be allowed only once.

Nimmagadda issued directions on Saturday on the procedures to be followed during the counting process. The counting process should be recorded in sensitive/hypersensitive.troublesome areas through Video cameras CCTV cameras or videography or webcasting under the supervision of election authorities. It was suggested that the video footage be stored in election records. He also suggested that steps be taken to ensure uninterrupted power supply during the counting process and generators/inverters be installed at the counting centres if required for proper lighting.

Amid tight security cover, the counting of votes began at 8 am on Sunday morning. So far the YSR Congress party has won three coprorations, and also leading in majority of wards in several municipalities.

