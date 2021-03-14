AP Municipal Election Results 2021 Updates: The ruling YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is setting a new record in the history of municipal elections and is heading towards a clean sweep of the municipal corporations and municipalities at all districts in the State of Andhra Pradesh. As counting is underway on Sunday, the Opposition TDP, BJP and Jana Sena Party are trailing behind. YSRCP has the upper hand in postal ballots counting as well.

The counting of the votes for the 11 municipal corporations and 70 municipalities started in Andhra Pradesh. Amidst tight security, the counting of the votes started at 8 am. The counting of postal ballot votes started. Following an order from the High Court, the counting for Chilkaluripet and Eluru has been put on hold. Ongole has recorded the highest voter turnout whereas Kurnool recorded the lowest. An average of 63.89 percent of polling has been recorded in the state.

The candidates were elected unopposed in as many as 91 wards of 12 municipal corporations of Anantapur, YSR Kadapa, Kurnool, Ongole, Vizianagaram, Vijayawada, Tirupati, Chittoor, Eluru, Guntur, Machilipatnam, and Visakhapatnam. In the municipalities, candidates were elected unanimously in 490 wards while voting was held for 1,633 wards. The candidates in the entire municipalities of Macherla, Piduguralla, Pulivendula, and Punganur went unopposed.

So far, three corporations of Chittoor, Tirupati and YSR Kadapa have been won over by the YSRCP.

Updates:

YSRCP victory in wards 6, 13, 24 in Chilakaluripet, Guntur district

YSRCP has won in 9 wards so far in Samarlakota, East Godavari district. YSRCP wins in wards 1, 5, 9, 13, 14, 17, 21, 25, 29

Krishna: YSRCP won 8 out of 23 wards in Pedana. 1, 2, 3, 4, 5,. YSRCP win in wards 6, 7, 8

Vishakha: YSRCP wins in Yalamanchili 5, 6, 11, 13, 14 wards

Srikakulam: Palasa Municipality won by YSRCP where it won 16 of 31 wards.

YSRCP has won in 7 wards so far in Narasapuram, West Godavari district.

Prakasam: Addanki Municipality clean sweep by YSR‌CP. YSRCP has won 11 places so far for 19 wards

Kurnool: Yemmiganur Municipality .YSRCP has won 18 seats so far for 30 wards.

YSRCP leads in 25 divisions in Guntur Corporation

YSR Kadapa District: Yerraguntla Municipality. YSRCP has won 17 seats so far for 20 wards

Anantapur: Madakasira Municipality YSRCP wins 11 seats for 25 wards

East Godavari: Tuni Municipality YSRCP has won 18 seats so far for 30 wards. YSRCP wins in wards 1, 2, 8 in Mandapeta.

Kurnool: Atmakur Municipality YSRCP wins 21 out of 24 divisions

YSRCP has won in wards 1, 8, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 16, 17, 25 so far in Amalapuram Municipality.

YSRCP clean sweep in the entire municipalities of Nellore district. YSRCP won in Nayudupeta, Sullurupeta, Atmakuru and Venkatagiri

Chittoor: Madanapalle Municipality YSRCP has won in 19 wards so far for 35 wards

YSSRCP won in Guntur Corporation 34 Division, 13th ward of Vinukonda Municipality.

Vizianagaram: YSRCP has won 4, 5, 6, 7 wards in Salur, wards 12 and 13 of Parvathipuram.

Srikakulam: YSRCP has won 6, 9, 15, 16 wards in Palasa, 1, 6, 7 wards in Ichapuram.

YSRCP continued to dominate Chittoor Corporation winning 37 out of 50 divisions.

Kurnool: Atmakuru Municipality. YSRCP has already won 20 out of 24 wards.

Kurnool District Dhone‌ Municipality YSRCP has already won in 30 wards as against 32 wards.

YSRCP Clean Sweep in Kanigiri Municipality won all 20 wards

YSRCP winning trend continues in the municipal elections as well where it has already won 18 municipalities leading in most of the seats.

The Kanigiri and Giddaluru municipalities of Prakasam district have already been won by the YSRCP.