AP: MPTC, ZPTC Members Tenure Notification Is Out!

The ruling YSRCP won all the 13 Zilla Parishads and 90% of Mandal Parishads in Andhra Pradesh. The results to ZPTC and MPTC conducted in April were declared on September 19 and for the first time, a ruling party has won all the ZPs in the state.

Andhra Pradesh State Election Commissioner Nilam Sawhney on Thursday issued a notification stating that the term of office of MPTC members who have won in the state will start from Friday and the term of office of ZPTC members will start from Saturday and will continue for five years.

The notification for MPTC and ZPTC elections was issued on March 7, 2020, while the polling was held on April 8, 2021, and the counting process ended on September 19. A total of 2,371 members were unanimously elected as MPTC members and 126 as ZPTC members.