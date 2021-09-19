September 19, 2021

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurusala Kannababu said that the winning streak of YSRCP has been continuing going by the results of the MPTC ZPTC election counting of votes on Sunday.In a media conference at the party central office,he said the party has received eighty percent positive vote in the past and now it will go beyond that, as people have welcomed the good governance of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.