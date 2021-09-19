AP MPTC ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes, Check District-wise Results
AP MPTC ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates:District-wise Results | The counting of votes is underway for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) elections in Andhra Pradesh. As the counting of votes which started at 8 am in the morning progressed, the ruling YSR Congress Party is leading in many of the MPTC and ZPTC seats in the 13 districts.
Check District-wise Results
Anantapur
|Total No Seats
|MPTC (804)
|ZPTC (63)
|YSRCP
|568
|60
|TDP
|26
|BJP
|1
|Others
|8
Chittoor
|Total No Of Seats
|MPTC(841)
|ZPTC (65)
|YSRCP
|787
|63
|TDP
|35
|BJP
|0
|Others
|6
East Godavari
|Total No of Seats
|MPTC (1086)
|ZPTC(61)
|YSRCP
|631
|20
|TDP
|23
|BJP
|14
|Others
|7
Guntur
|Total No of Seats
|MPTC(805)
|ZPTC(54)
|YSRCP
|631
|48
|TDP
|39
|BJP
|0
|Others
|18
Krishna
|Total No of Seats
|MPTC(723)
|ZPTC(46)
|YSRCP
|628
|40
|TDP
|44
|BJP
|6
|Others
|5
Kurnool
|Total No of Seats
|MPTC(796)
|ZPTC(53)
|YSRCP
|659
|52
|TDP
|97
|BJP
|5
|Others
|12
Prakasam
|Total No of Seats
|MPTC (742)
|ZPTC(55)
|YSRCP
|482
|55
|TDP
|33
|BJP
|0
|Others
|7
Srikakulam
|Total No of Seats
|MPTC(38)
|ZPTC(667)
|YSRCP
|492
|30
|TDP
|34
|BJP
|0
|Others
|2
Nellore
|Total No of Seats
|MPTC(554)
|ZPTC(46)
|YSRCP
|496
|46
|TDP
|33
|BJP
|2
|Others
|148
Visakhapatnam
|Total No of Seats
|MPTC(651)
|ZPTC(39)
|YSRCP
|442
|34
|TDP
|94
|BJP
|4
|Others
|29
Vizianagaram
|Total No of Seats
|MPTC (549)
|ZPTC(34)
|YSRCP
|437
|34
|TDP
|80
|BJP
|2
|Others
|8
West Godavari
|Total No of Seats
|MPTC(863)
|ZPTC(48)
|YSRCP
|489
|18
|TDP
|54
|BJP
|3
|Others
|41
YSR Kadapa
|Total No of Seats
|MPTC(858)
|ZPTC(50)
|YSRCP
|520
|47
|TDP
|16
|1
|BJP
|6
|Others
|5
