Sep 19, 2021, 18:23 IST
AP MPTC ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes, Check District-wise Results - Sakshi Post

AP MPTC ZPTC Elections 2021 Live Updates:District-wise Results |  The counting of votes is underway for the Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTC) and Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTC) elections in Andhra Pradesh. As the counting of votes which started at 8 am in the morning progressed, the ruling YSR Congress Party is leading in many of the MPTC and ZPTC seats in the 13 districts.

Check District-wise Results

Anantapur

Total No Seats MPTC (804)   ZPTC   (63)    
YSRCP 568 60
TDP 26
BJP 1
Others 8

Chittoor

Total No Of Seats MPTC(841) ZPTC (65)
YSRCP 787 63
TDP 35
BJP 0
Others 6

East Godavari

Total No of Seats MPTC (1086) ZPTC(61)
YSRCP 631 20
TDP 23
BJP 14
Others 7

Guntur

Total No of Seats MPTC(805) ZPTC(54)
YSRCP 631 48
TDP 39
BJP 0
Others 18

Krishna

Total No of Seats MPTC(723) ZPTC(46)
YSRCP 628 40
TDP 44
BJP 6
Others 5

Kurnool

Total No of Seats MPTC(796) ZPTC(53)
YSRCP 659 52
TDP 97
BJP 5
Others 12

Prakasam

Total No of Seats MPTC (742) ZPTC(55)
YSRCP 482 55
TDP 33
BJP 0
Others 7

Srikakulam

Total No of Seats MPTC(38) ZPTC(667)
YSRCP 492 30
TDP 34
BJP 0
Others 2

Nellore

Total No of Seats MPTC(554) ZPTC(46)
YSRCP 496 46
TDP 33
BJP 2
Others 148

Visakhapatnam

Total No of Seats MPTC(651) ZPTC(39)
YSRCP 442 34
TDP 94
BJP 4
Others 29

Vizianagaram

Total No of Seats MPTC (549) ZPTC(34)
YSRCP 437 34
TDP 80
BJP 2
Others 8

West Godavari

Total No of Seats MPTC(863) ZPTC(48)
YSRCP 489 18
TDP 54
BJP 3
Others 41

YSR Kadapa

Total No of Seats MPTC(858) ZPTC(50)
YSRCP 520 47
TDP 16 1
BJP 6
Others 5

