AP MPDOs Thank CM YS Jagan For Promotions

AMARAVATI: A delegation of AP Government Employees Federation and AP MPDOs Assosiation have called on Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and thanked him for resolving the issue regarding promotions to the Mandal Parishad Development Officers (MPDOs) in the State.

The representatives of MPDOs Assosiation has informed the Chief Minister that there were about thousands of officers working in the Panchayat Raj Department in 12 different cadres and added that with the MPDOs getting promotions, the employees working in the cadres below them would also get promotion.

"Some of us have even retired. At a time of losing hope CM YS Jagan has given justice to us, "said Y. Brahmaya- MPDOs Association President. The late Dr YSR has worked for this in the past and now his son has implemented this. Because of YS Jagan's decision 300 people were getting promotions at a time. We will work with greater responsibility and work harder, he assured and thanked the Chief Minister.

AP Government Employees Federation Chairman Kakarla Venkatrami Reddy, MPDOs Assosiation President Y Brahmaiah, MPDOs Assosiation Representatives G V Narayana Reddy, K Srinivasa Reddy, KNV Prasad Rao and Nathi Bujji felicitated the Chief Minister on the occasion.