TADEPALLI: The representatives of the Andhra Pradesh Mandal Parishad Development Officers' (MPDOs) association thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for granting promotions that were long due. They met the Chief Minister at the CM Camp office on Friday and expressed their gratitude.

The government had issued orders simultaneously promoting 237 MPDOs as Deputy CEOs and DDOs who are either on-duty or under deputation in the department and have been waiting for promotions for almost 25 years.

AP Government Employees Federation President Kakarla Venkatarami Reddy, MPDOs Association President Y. Brahmaiah, General Secretary GV. Narayana Reddy, Executive President K. Srinivasa Reddy, Convener KNV. Prasada Rao, Joint Secretary Srinivasa Rao and other members thanked the Chief Minister on this occasion.

