VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang on Sunday commended the efforts by policemen to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state. He said that the lockdown is being implemented in accordance with the guidelines of the central and the state government.

Speaking to media persons in Visakhapatnam, he said that police have done an excellent job to curb the spread of coronavirus during these distressing times. In Visakhapatnam, only 98 positive cases were registered in three months, he stated.

"The cases in Visakhapatnam has increased only after easing of lockdown restrictions from the month of June. As many as 466 persons from the police department have been tested positive for the dreaded coronavirus so far. Our state is much more vigilant in containing the spread of the virus when compared to the other states across the country. We have been also taking appropriate measures for the frontline staff defeating the virus. AP police department has taken it as a challenge to fight against COVID-19," he added.

Earlier on Saturday, Gautam Sawang toured IT SeZ in Rishikonda and Panorama Hills. After this, he visited Rural district police headquarters located at Kailasagiri and held a meeting with staff and the authorities. He discussed providing employment opportunities to youth in Maoist-affected areas and developmental activities in Tribal areas.