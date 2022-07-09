AMARAVATI: In addition to traditional Vedic education, the government of Andhra Pradesh has introduced modern education such as Mathematics, Science, English, Computer basics and Social Studies in the 12 Vedic Agama schools under the Endowments department in the state. In addition to Vedic and Agama classes, the Commissioner of Endowments Department Endowments Commissioner, Dr Hari Jawahar Lal issued orders on Friday to conduct classes with modern subjects for twenty two hours every week.

In this regard, Executive Officers of the 12 Vedic and Agama schools in the state had given a few suggestions for the students to adapt to mainstream education.

It was suggested that steps should be taken to make the students studying in Vedic schools write Classes three, five, eight, ten and intermediate exams through the open school education system based on their age and other qualifications.

They also suggested that physical exercise sessions should also be conducted for at least one hour in the morning or evening every day.

At present only Vedic and Agama education is imparted through these schools.

The AP Archaka associations are demanding that the Vedica students are not able to compete with the mainstream students if they want to pursue higher studies and requested that they also be taught regular subjects as well.

The modern education system being taught in the Vedic school run by the Kanchi Peetham in Tirupati was given as a reference.

These proposals were previously discussed in a review meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Vedic and Agama schools under the Endowments department have been allowed to introduce modern education into the curriculum.

Andhra Pradesh Archakas' Association General Secretary Agnihotram Atreyababu and Executive Secretary Peddinti Rambabulu welcomed the decision to teach modern subjects in Vedic and Agama schools under the AP Endowments department on the lines of the Kanchi Math Vedic School. In a statement, they said that with this decision, more students will join Vedic schools. After completing their education, they will have good opportunities in other fields if they want. They thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan and the Endowments department officials for introducing this policy.

