The Andhra Pradesh Model School Society under the control of the Commissioner of School Education has invited eligible candidates to apply for the post of Post Graduate Teachers (PGT) and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT) (282 posts), including those who worked as guest faculties in the AP Model Schools spread across 12 districts in the State of Andhra Pradesh.

Candidates can log into the official website, cse. ap. gov. in and apply.

Online applications have commenced from January 3, 2022. The last date to apply for the posts is January 7, 2022.

School Education Commissioner S Suresh Kumar said that these posts are on a contract basis and a schedule for these posts under GO MS NO 94 GAD was released. Of the total 282 posts, 71 are for TGT and 211 are for PGT posts.

Pay Scale

Post Graduate Teacher(PGT): Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 31,460per month.

Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT): Selected candidates will receive a salary of Rs 28,940 per month.

Candidates applying for the above posts must be between 18-44 years of age.

How to Apply Online

Interested Candidates can apply online on or before January 7, 2022, through the official website.

Candidates can save, download, and take a printout of the submitted online application form for future reference.

To know more about the eligibility criteria, educational qualification, age limit, candidates are advised to check the detailed notification released by the Andhra Pradesh Model School Society given below.

Click Here: AP Model School Teacher Recruitment Detailed Notification for 2022