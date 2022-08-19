AP MLHP Recruitment 2022: Check Eligibility Criteria and Last Date To Apply

Andhra Pradesh Government has released AP MLHP Recruitment 2022 notification for 1681 posts. Applications are invited from the eligible candidates to the post of Mid Level Health Provider (1681 posts) to be filled on contract basis initially for period of one year in the Dr YSR Village Health clinics-Health and Wellness Centres. Number of posts are tentative and may increase or decrease as per the need of the department.

Eligibility Criteria:

Qualification: Must possess BSc. (Nursing)/B.Sc (nursing with integral CPCH course).

Age limit: 18 years to 35 years as on 01.08.2022 and five years relaxation (40 Years ) in case of BC, SCs, STs , EWS and Physically Handicapped and10 years for Ex-service man.

Method of Appointment: Appointment is purely on contract basis for a period of One

year.

Application fee: Rs.500/- for OC candidates and Rs.300/-for SC, ST,EWS and BCs candidates.

Remuneration: Rs.25,000/- per month. No stipend or salary will be paid during the training period.

Candidates cam apply through the official website: https://aphmfwmlhp.aptonline.in/

