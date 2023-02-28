NEW DELHI: The Election Commission has released the schedule for the MLC Polls to elect Members of the Legislative Council under the MLA quota which will be held on March 23. It also stated that counting, if necessitated, would be held on the same day and it is clear that th ruling YSRCP candidates would be the winners.

The elections have been necessitated with the term of seven MLCs, including Nara Lokesh, coming to an end on March 29.

Those who would retire on March 29 include Pothula Suneetha, Batchula Arjunudu, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad Rao, Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju Penumatsa, and Gangula Prabhakar Reddy.

Another vacancy arose with the death of Challa Bhageerath Reddy in November last year.

A notification would be issued on March 6, while nominations can be filed till March 13.

By the strength of the ruling YSR Congress Party numbers in the 175-member AP Legislative Assembly, it is clear that the YSRCP candidates would be winning all seven seats.