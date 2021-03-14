AP MLC Polls 2021 For 2 Teachers Constituencies Underway

Andhra Pradesh MLC Polls 2021: Elections for the two Teachers MLC constituencies in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council commenced on Sunday.

More than 30 candidates are in the fray for the Krishna-Guntur Teachers Constituency, East and West Godavari Teachers Constituency. There are five Teachers constituency seats in the 58- member AP Legislative Council.

Voting started at 8 AM and will continue till 4 PM.

Sitting MLCs Ramu Surya Rao and A S Ramakrishna are set to retire at the end of their six-year term on March 29.

There are 17,467 electors in East and West and 13,505 in Krishna-Guntur Teachers constituencies, out of which 8026 were males and 5479 were females.

As per Chief Electoral Officer K Vijayanand, 116 polling stations were set up in East-West Godavari and 111 in Krishna-Guntur districts.

Yatapaka, Kukunoor and Jangareddigudem divisions Under Rampachodavaram in the two Godavari districts, the polling stations have been classified as extremist affected and polling duration here will be only from 8 am to 2 pm.

At 12 noon, 43.6 per cent polling was recorded in the Teachers' MLC elections of both the Godavari districts.

Teacher groups will exercise their right to vote in 49 centres. Collector Mutyala Raju said that Section 144 would be in force from 8 am on Sunday within a 200-meter radius at 49 polling stations in the district.

Counting of votes will be taken up on March 17.