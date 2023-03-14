Amaravati: Elections for three graduates, two teachers and four local body MLCs in the state ended peacefully on Monday. A massive response was seen from the voters in the MLC elections for nine seats. Apart from isolated minor incidents in Anantapur and Chittoor districts, the elections across the state ended peacefully.

Local ministers, MLAs and officials participated in the polling and exercised their right to vote. Polling started at 8 am and ended at 4 pm in all 1,538 polling stations.

As per prelimanary reports, more than 63.65 percent polling was recorded in graduate elections, more than 95 percent in local body elections and more than 87.15 percent polling in teachers' constituencies.

The Election Commission is yet to officially announce the voting percentage. Many voters were still standing in the queues beyond the voting hours.

Due to this, even those who were in the queue past 4 pm were allowed to vote. The entire polling process was webcasted. State Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Kumar Meena from the command control room in the Secretariat was monitoring the polling pattern from time to time.

After the polling, the ballot boxes were moved to strong rooms amid tight security arrangements. Officials are making arrangements to start the counting of votes on March 16 from 8 am.

The police department had taken all measures to ensure that the MLC elections in the state are conducted peacefully. Out of 1,535 polling stations in 20 districts, 125 stations were identified as highly sensitive, 498 as problematic polling stations and 912 as regular polling stations.

Accordingly, appropriate arrangements were made for the proper conduct of polling. Mobile parties, striking force and QR teams were used. 7,093 licensed firearms were seized as part of the pre-emptive action. Bindover cases were registered against 6,792 people who were considered to be rioters and non-bailable warrants were issued against 1,858 people. The police Conducted extensive checks and seized Rs.75.94 lakhs in cash and 2,909 litres of liquor.