AP Ministers Counter To TDP Balakrishna's Comments On YSR Varsity Issue

Several senior YSR Congress party leader and Ministers expressed their anger over the criticism made by film actor and Hindupur TDP MLA Balakrishna his comments on NTR University of Health Sciences (NTRUSH) being renamed as Dr. YSR University of Health Sciences after the former chief minister and leader Dr. YS Rajasekhar Reddy.

Continuing the counter-attack, AP Deputy Chief Minister K Narayana Swamy fired salvos against Balakrishna on social media. “Balayya, you were enjoying and having a drink when your brother-in-law Chandrababu Naidu was hurling chappals against your father at the Viceroy Hotel.Your party has a history of backstabbing NT Rama Rao. But we take the credit for renaming a part of Krishna district after NTR, “ the Deputy Chief Minister said.

చూడయ్య బాలకృష్ణ.... నీ కన్న తండ్రి ఎన్టీఆర్ గారి మీద వైశ్రాయ్‌ హోటల్‌ ముందు నీ బావ చంద్రబాబు చెప్పుల వర్షం కురిపిస్తుంటే నువ్వు మందు తాగుతూ ఎంజాయ్‌ చేశావు. ఎన్టీఆర్ గారిని వెన్నుపోటు పొడిచిన చరిత్ర మీది. అదే ఎన్టీఆర్ పేరు కృష్ణా జిల్లాకు పెట్టిన చరిత్ర మా ప్రభుత్వానిది. — Narayanaswamy Kalathuru (@NSwamy_Official) September 24, 2022

Minister for Civil Supplies Karumuri Venkata Nageshwara Rao in response to Balayya’s tweet said,” Balayya please play the flute in front of Babu, not in front of YS Jagan. Despite clearly stating in the Assembly, you still wish to incite violence, and then you better know that the person sitting there is not a ‘reel lion’ but a ‘real lion’-YS Jagan. If there any issues both you and your brother-in-law (Chandrababu Naidu) will be in trouble, he warned.

బాలయ్యా.. ప్లూటు బాబు ముందు ఊదు...

జ‌గ‌న్ గారి ముందు కాదు...

అసెంబ్లీ లో అంత క్లియర్ గా చెప్పాకా కూడా వైలెన్స్ చేయాలి అనుకుంటే...

అక్కడ ఉన్నది రీల్ సింహం కాదు రియల్ సింహం జగన్...

తేడా వస్తే మీ బావ, బామ్మర్దులకు దబిడిదిబిడే... — Karumuri Venkata Nageswara Rao (@karumurionline) September 24, 2022

Several other Ministers including Youth Empowerment Minister RK Roja, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh and Minister for Social Welfare M. Nagarjuna, in separate press conferences slammed TDP MLA Nandamuri Balakrishna for his tweet.

Also Read: Farmers' Amaravati’s Walkathon is Nothing But TDP’s Padayatra, Says YSRCP Leader Perni Nani