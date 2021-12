Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, and Vellampalli Srinivas will attend the funeral of Konijeti Rosaiah on Sunday in Hyderabad, on behalf of the state government, as per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Endowment Minister Vellampalli Srinivas has paid tributes to K. Rosaiah in Hyderabad today evening. The state government has declared to observe 'State Mourning' 3 days from December 4.