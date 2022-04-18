AP Ministers' Amarnath And Muthyala Naidu's Humanitarian Side Comes To The Fore

Ministers in the Andhra Pradesh Cabinet are following the path of humanity laid by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy when it comes to helping people in distress. It may be recollected that the Chief Minister had noticed an ambulance while he was on his way to the Secretariat and promptly made way for the ambulance to go first and ensured the safety of the patients. Following suit two YSRCP MLAs who were also newly inducted into the Cabinet have followed suit and turned into good Samaritans!

The two Ministers in question are Deputy Chief Minister Budi Mutyala Naidu and IT & Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath. Ministers who have not let their official status come in the way of helping people.

As per reports, Gudivada Amarnath’s convoy was traveling from Visakhapatnam to Anakapalle when he noticed that two persons had met with an accident and fallen off a bike near Lankelapalam. He immediately stopped the convoy and rushed the victims to the hospital in his own personal vehicle to a hospital in Anakapalle. He spoke to the authorities of the hospital and ensured better treatment for the victims.

Meanwhile, in the second instance, Deputy CM Budi Mutyala Naidu ensured the free passage of an ambulance stuck because of a rally meant for his welcome. As per reports YSRCP activists had arranged for a grand welcome to Mutyala Naidu, who entered Visakhapatnam district for the first time after taking charge. An ambulance meanwhile got stuck on the National Highway between Anakapalli and Yalamanchili. With this, Mutyala Naidu himself alerted the police near Thallapalem and had the rally stalled to make clearance for the ambulance to move forward first.

The manner in which the two Ministers responded on the same day (Sunday) and ensuring the safety of the citizens as first priority received praise among the citizens and netizens in the State.

