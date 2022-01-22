AP Minister Venugopalakrishna is Covid Positive

Ramachandrapuram (East Godavari): Srinivasa Venugopalakrishna, the State BC Welfare Minister, has been diagnosed as Covid Positive. The minister's office in Ramachandrapuram, East Godavari district, released a statement to that effect on Friday.

He became ill on the 17th of this month, following the Sankranthi celebrations, and was diagnosed with COVID. On Thursday, he tested positive for COVID after a cabinet meeting, despite the fact that they followed all government COVID protocols.

The minister, on the other hand, made it clear that those who came to celebrate Sankranti need not be worried.