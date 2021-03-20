AP Minister Seeks More Funds From Niti Aayog For Andhra Development

Andhra Pradesh Industries and Commerce Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy went to Delhi to participate in India Chem 2021-11th Biennial International Exhibition and Conference. He met Amitabh Kan, the Chief Executive Officer of NITI Aayog on Friday.

Gowtham Reddy appealed for setting up of electronics and home appliance manufacturing units in Kopparthi under the PLI scheme as well as setting up for an International Center for Automotive Technology (ICAT) in the state, electric buses on Tirumala Hill and swapping stations for battery recharge. He urged to provide discount on the purchase of electric two-wheelers to the village and ward secretaries. to cooperate in providing electric two-wheelers at discounted prices.

AP Minister thanked Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad for sanctioning funds for the setting up of EMC in Kopparti of YSR district. He also invited the union minister to the state so that he can inspect the works going on. He asked for financial assistance to the State Data Center being set up in Vizag at a cost of Rs 116.75 crore. He also met Anup Wadhawan, Commerce Secretary to the Government of India. APIIC MD Praveen Kumar Reddy, AP Bhavan Resident Commissioner Bhavana Saxena, Sridhar Lanka and others were present.

In the India Chem-2021 conference, the minister asserted that, "Andhra Pradesh is one of the champion states poised to propel the Indian economy forward under the ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat’ initiative. Home to numerous oil and gas discoveries, the state is looking to build self-sufficiency in petrochemical products and drive economies of scale for downstream chemical industries."