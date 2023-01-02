AP Minister Roja Tears into TDP for Blaming Police for Stampede Incidents

Amaravati: AP State Tourism and Culture Minister RK Roja blamed TDP chief Chandrababu Nadiu for the loss of lives during his party programmes in Nellore and Guntur.

Addressing a press conference here, the YSRCP minister said the opposition party is a ‘discipline-less party’. She rebuked the TDP leaders for blaming the police arrangement to cover up its mishandling of the event. The state minister said since people are not showing any interest in attending Chandrababu Nadiu’s rallies the TDP is luring poor women with ‘free sarees’.

“It was only because of police presence in good number that a major tragedy was averted. As otherwise people are not turning up for his meetings, Chandrababu lured women by promising free sarees,” Roja said.

Drawing parallels between the TDP and YSRCP in terms of managing political rallies, the Tourism minister said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy walked over 3500 kms during his padayatra and lakhs of people and well wishers attended his public meetings and nothing untoward reported in these programmes.

Roja blamed the TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu for the deaths that took place during two stampede incidents in less than a week’s time. She urged the chief minister YS Jagan to order a probe into these unfortunate incidents so the guilty can be punished.

The YSRCP minister also criticised the Jana Sena party chief Pawan Kalyan and said he is irrelevant in politics as he is only suitable for a ‘package’.

Slamming the Jana Sena party leader’s silence over the recent stampedes, Roja took a jibe at Pawan Kalyan and said did he fear if he commented on the issue the leaders who gave him a ‘package’ will suffer?

“Pawan Kalyan has a habit of commenting on every unnecessary issue. Why did he not break his silence over the stampede incidents in Nellore and Guntur?,” Roja fumed.

