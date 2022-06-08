AP Minister Roja Counter Jab To BJP National President JP Nadda

Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Welfare Roja lashed out at BJP national president J P Nadda for his baseless comments. She said that people are going to give their mandate in the upcoming Atmakur bypoll. She said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working hard for the welfare of the people and has come up with many welfare schemes. She said that YS Jagan is doing many great things which the saffron party is not doing in its 18 ruling states. She questioned "Is centre not taking any debts?" and "Are BJP CMs not taking debts?". She asserted that the people of Andhra Pradesh know what BJP, Janasena, and TDP have done to the state.

The ruling YSRCP is confident of winning the Atmakur Assembly by poll which is going to be held on June 23 with much majority. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also putting its efforts to show its mark in the by-election. The YSRCP has appointed ministers for each Mandal in the Atmakur constituency for monitoring the election campaign. BJP leaders with the support of Janasena party leaders have started the campaign in the constituency.

Coming to the BJP national president J P Nadda, he is currently in Kolkata for a two-day visit to West Bengal where he will be holding back-to-back meetings with the state's unit. He was received at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport in Dumdum on Tuesday evening by senior BJP leaders including state president Sukanta Majumdar. On Wednesday morning, he will visit Vande Mataram Bhavan at Chinsurah in Hooghly district and later will visit Rashbehari Bose Research Institute at Chandannagore in the district. He will also attend the state executive body meeting at National Library in South Kolkata. On Thursday Nadda will hold a meeting with public representatives of the party and mandal (local unit) presidents.

