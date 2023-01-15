AP Minister Roja Blasts TDP MLA Balakrishna Over Emergency-like Situation Remark

Annamayya : Andhra Pradesh Minister Roja reacted sharply to the emergency comments made by the TDP MLA from Hindupur Nandamuri Balakrishna. She made these remarks during her visit to Annamayya district where she participated in the Sankranti celebrations with locals on Sunday.

Roja said it’s not clear if Balakrishna made the uncharitable comment by reading it from someone’s script or he uttered these words without any understanding of the issue.

The TDP leader Balakrishna had earlier cast aspersions over the YS Jagan government’s GO number 1 pertaining to holding political rallies in narrow spaces. He commented that there’s an emergency-like situation in the state.

YSRCP leader Roja slammed Balakrishna for his utterances and said the TDP leader who failed to react to the unfortunate deaths of 11 people during his party’s events had no right to comment on the state’s governance.

Roja said Sankranti is farmers' festivals and the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is working for the welfare of the state farmers.

