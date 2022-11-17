TIRUPATI: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Tourism, Culture, and Youth Advancement RK Roja celebrated her 50th birthday atop the Tirumala hill where she offered special prayers to the Lord Venkateshwara Swamy on Thursday.

The actress-turned-politician interacted with the media and expressed her happiness to be in Tirumala which she said was like home to her. She said that with the blessings of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy she was successful in politics and to visit the temple as a Minister was equally wonderful.

When asked about her daughter Anshu Malika's entry into films, Roja said that there was nothing wrong with acting in films and she would be happy if her daughter would want to do so. She further added that her daughter was bright in her studies and was aspiring to be a scientist.

RK Roja or Roja Selvamani was born as Sri Latha Reddy on 17 November 1972 to Nagaraja Reddy and Lalitha and hails from Tirupati district. A leading actress in Telugu and Tamil films Roja acted in more than 100 films from 1991 to 2002. She won three Nandi Awards and one Tamil Nadu State Film Award and married director RK Selvamani who was the first to introduce her to Tamil films.

A firebrand leader, Roja began her political career in 1998 and is a two-time MLA from the Nagari constituency in the Chittoor district. Before becoming a Minister Roja served as the chairperson of AP Infrastructure Corporation.

On the occasion of her 50th birthday, RK Roja shared an unseen picture of her parents Nagaraja Reddy and Lalitha, with a poignant post stating that” Everything I do in my life I do to make my mum and dad proud. I want to carry on in my dad’s footsteps and make sure that his legacy lives on forever, “ she wrote.

Check out the Tweet here:

``Everything I do in my life I do to make my mum and dad proud. I want to carry on in my dad’s footsteps and make sure that his legacy lives on forever.`` pic.twitter.com/PLPHA3xInA — Roja Selvamani (@RojaSelvamaniRK) November 17, 2022

Also Read: YS Jagan Will Become CM Again, Says RK Roja