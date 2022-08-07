AP Minister RK Roja Reaction to Gorantla Madhav Video Controversy

Andhra Pradesh state tourism minister RK Roja reacted to MP Gorantla Madhav's video that went viral recently. She said that TDP leaders are criticizing Gorantla Madhav without checking to know whether the video is original or not.

She further stated that an enquiry is underway and there is no hurry to pass such baseless comments. She said that TDP and Jana Sena leaders take her name whenever anything happens in the state. Roja said that she can't figure out why the TDP and Jana Sena leaders have so much concern for her.

She asserted that during the previous TDP reign, there were many atrocities on women, but the then AP government ignored them. She questioned why no cases were filed against who troubled women. She said that Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has ordered the authorities to take stringent action on anybody responsible for troubling women.

She said that everything related to her is a point of discussion for the TDP leaders and they are trying to blame her for baseless reasons.

It is known that a video of Gorantla Madhav working out at the gym went viral. He said deliberate attempts were being made to tarnish his image and expressed anguish at the opposition leaders for resorting to cheap gimmicks for publicity.