AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) on Thursday, said that apart from remuneration films with a budget of over Rs 100 crore would be given the opportunity to apply for higher ticket rates.

Speaking to the media, Minister Perni Nani said that RRR makers had applied for the increase in ticket rates and that the Committee on ticket pricing will look into the matter and make a decision in this regard shortly. The Minister said that filmmakers can increase the prices for the first ten days as per the GO-13 released by the state government. Minister said that RRR makers had informed that they spent Rs 336 Crore on the RRR budget for making the movie.

The Minister also said that the two companies have submitted tenders for the online movie ticketing platform and the government will finalise this shortly. It may be recollected that RRR movie director SS Rajamouli along with the producer DVV Dannayya met AP CM YS Jagan and the government decided to increase the ticket price for high-budget movies. He said the government would take the decision rather than burden the people and the policy would come into effect soon.

The AP Cinemas (Regulation) (Amendment) Bill 2021 was introduced earlier in the Assembly. Minister Perni Nani, who tabled the Cinemas Bill, said that the government had proposed to amend the existing Cinemas Bill to regulate the ticket pricing and stop the exploitation of middle-class people cashing their interests. The Minister explained the current scenario of irregular ticket pricing, the number of screenings, unauthorized shows, and even large gaps between the taxes and film collections.

In order to regulate these, the government has decided to introduce a transparent online ticketing system, on the lines of APSRTC, Indian Railways online ticketing system, to keep a check on tax evasions, and enhance the movie-theatre experience in the state. The proposed online ticketing system enables the public to book tickets through mobile phones without queuing up at theatres or burning their pockets buying tickets in black.

