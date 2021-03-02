AP Minister Mekapati Stops Convoy To Rescue Accident Victim On Guntur Highway

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh IT and Industries Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy humane side came to the fore, when he came to the rescue of an accident victim by shifting him to hospital as he was on his way to Tadepalli on the highway.

As per reports, the Minister was coming to Tadepalli from Nellore district to meet Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by road. At Chilakaluripet, Guntur district, a man on a two-wheeler to avoid a lorry swerved and lost control of his bike. He hit a divider and fell off the vehicle. The Minister, who saw the accident and sensing the danger, immediately stopped his convoy and with the help of his staff helped the man who had fallen on the road. The grievously injured man was immediately rushed to the local hospital under the supervision of the Minister.

Minister Mekapati personally oversaw relief efforts at the site of the road accident. Chilakaluripet YSRCP MLA Vidadala Rajini who was informed about the incident called the local police and alerted them.

Minister Goutham Reddy directed authorities to ensure that the victim receives good medical treatment. The injured man is said to be a native of Kandukur in Prakasam district. He is currently being treated at Chilakaluripet Government Hospital. Locals who saw the incident lauded the Minister's efforts and for his timely response in saving the man's life.