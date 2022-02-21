AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Profile and Political Journey

Andhra Pradesh IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy's death on Monday left Andhra Pradesh state in grief. He was one of the most respected leaders of the ruling YSRCP. He will be remembered forever. He came to India on February 20 after spending a week in Dubai for the Expo 2022.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy was admitted to Apollo Hospital after he complained of chest pain. He breathed his last on Monday morning after he suffered a massive heart attack. Mekapati Goutham Reddy was survived by his wife and two children - Son and a Daughter.

Mekapati Goutam Reddy was born on 2 November 1971. He is the son of former MP Rajamohan Reddy who represented the Nellore Loksabha Constituency in Andhra Pradesh.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy completed his MSC from Manchester University, England. In 2014, he stepped into politics. For the first time, he contested from Atmakur Assembly Constituency in the Nellore district and won. He was a two-time MLA from the Atmakur Assembly constituency.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy, a close aide to AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Goutham Reddy and YS Jagan studied in the same school. He was a junior to YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in his school days. Mekapati family has been supporting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ever since YSRCP was formed. Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy and Mekapati Goutham Reddy were very close to YSR's family.

Mekapati Goutham Reddy was a very simple, down-to-earth persona and worked for the welfare of the state.

Also Read: ​AP CM YS Jagan Condoles Death Of IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy

Also Read: AP IT Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Is No More