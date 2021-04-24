AP Minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy Tests Corona Positive

AP industries and IT minister Mekapati Goutham Reddy took to social media on Friday to announce that he had tested positive for Covid-19.

“I have mild symptoms & upon testing, my report came as COVID positive. I am taking the required treatment & currently in isolation. Those who have met me in the last one week, please follow Covid protocols, get tested & take care,” the minister tweeted.



On Thursday, the minister attended a review meeting on oxygen supply across the state. He discussed ways and means to boost its production. After the meeting, he tweeted that areas of shortage had been mapped. Local industrial units has been asked to enhance oxygen production, permission for which would be given within 24 hours, he added.

Minister Goutham Reddy had also played a pivotal role in supplying 2,200 Remdesivir injections for critically ill Covid-19 patients in Nellore district. The AP Minister urged people who had met him in the last one week to get tested and take care.