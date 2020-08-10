AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Minister for Industries, Mekapati Gautam Reddy unveiled the new Industrial Development Policy 2020-23. The policy was unveiled at the APIIC office in Mangalagiri on Monday, August 10. This policy aimed at the holistic development of all areas including Industrial, Commercial and Economic activities. This policy includes steps that are being taken by the state government to increase development of the Industries sector post the impact of COVID-19.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that this new policy is a replica of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ideas. He said that this new industrial policy involves people and entrepreneurs and aimed at the holistic development of all regions. Minister assured that this new policy will ensure that none of the investors will get losses in their business.

Minister said that special subsidies will be provided to SC, ST, BC and minority women entrepreneurs through this policy. He said that this policy will be a big help to micro and small enterprises (MSMEs), and special focus will be held on transparency and infrastructure design.

Priority will be given to investments in key sectors including pharma, textile, automobile, electronics and petrochemicals, said Gautam Reddy. He even said that there will be additional subsidies in line with investment proposals for mega projects.