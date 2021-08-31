AP Minister Explains Why Govt Keen On Vizag As Executive Capital

Minister for Tourism, Muttamsetti Srinivas questioned opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu whether or not his party is favorable to Visakhapatnam as the executive capital.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, he said that Andhra Pradesh suffered to a great extent during bifurcation especially while losing Hyderabad and such regional conflicts would arise if development was concentrated in one place. He explained that such conflicts can be avoided with decentralization and Visakhapatnam has all the required infrastructure to be an executive capital.

The Minister said that it was not any hasty decision, unlike the previous government which selected Amaravati as the capital city for political gains. He criticized that the TDP leaders are only concerned about votes and seats in Visakhapatnam and left behind the development. He questioned Chandrababu about what he did for North Andhra other than betraying people.

Minister Avanti Srinivas said that the government is committed to the development of the North Andhra region and thus initiated various development projects right from establishing educational institutions to multispecialty hospitals in tribal areas. He reminded that the credit for giving 75 percent of jobs to the locals goes to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. He said that the government had a clear vision of the development of all three regions through decentralization and the decision is not for political gains.