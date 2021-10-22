AP Minister Dubs Chandrababu's Deeksha Fake

Amaravati: Transporation and Information and Public Relations Minister Perni Venkatramaiah flayed Opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu for conducting a fake protest in the name of the 36 hours Deeksha and questioned if he was supporting the filthy language used by TDP leader Pattabhi against the Chief Minister.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Thursday, the Minister questioned Naidu if it was right to use such filthy and abusive language against a Chief Minister.

He slammed Naidu for indulging in cheap and dirty politics at the age of 74 under the delusion of bringing his son to power.

He reminded that it was Naidu who orchestrated attack on Amit Shah in Tirupati during previous government and questioned why he didn’t ask for president's rule at that time. He asked Naidu what reason he would tell Union Minister Amit Shah for attack on TDP party office.

He said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was admired by people of the state for his welfare and development activities and that the voters made this clear through absolute mandate in MPTC, ZPTC, localbody elections and Tirupati bypolls.

Naidu has lost support and confidence of people and it is clear from the utter failure of bandh called by TDP the previous day, said Nani.