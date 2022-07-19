AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Botsa Satyanarayana found fault with Telangana Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar over his comments that Bhadrachalam was still reeling under floods due to the Polavaram project. He advised Puvvada Ajay to refrain from making unnecessary comments. He also stated that the Government knew what to do for the people of the villages which were merged with Andhra Pradesh in the Bhadrachalam district, in a retort.

"If those villages are merged with Telangana, we will also ask for AP to be merged as well. As AP's revenue has decreased, will it now be merged with Hyderabad?'," Minister Botsa Satyanarayana scoffed.

What did Puvvada Ajay Kumar Say?

Telangana Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said on Tuesday that the water level in Godavari river at Bhadrachalam town, which was in spate due to incessant rains, has now started receding. He said the flood level in the river is expected to come down in one and one and half hours, below the third warning level and it will continue to recede further.

"Earlier, Godavari flood flow used to have equal inflow and outflow. But this time the outflow was slow this time as the Andhra Pradesh government finished fixing the gates of the Polavaram project and also the water levels may have been retained in those seven mandals, which were transferred to the neighbouring state from Telangana in 2014. There is a chance that once the Polavaram project is completed, water levels at Bhadrachalam will permanently remain 45.5 ft, he said.

Flood level in river Godavari showed a significant decline on Monday as the discharge fell to 21.44 lakh cusecs. AP Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy asked the Collectors of affected districts to step up relief measures and stay alert. The Chief Minister held a videoconference with the Collectors and senior officials and asked them to start distributing relief to all affected families in the next 48 hours.

