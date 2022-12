Andhra Pradesh Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Adimulapu Suresh’s mother Teresamma passed away on Monday, December 26. She is 85. She breathed her last while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Hyderabad. She was a teacher and also the chairperson of Dr. Adimulapu Samuel George educational institutions. Her last rites will be performed in Markapuram at 4 pm today, family members informed.