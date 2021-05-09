AP Mega Housing Project Pedalandariki Illu To Take Off in June

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting with officials about the prestigious mega housing programme 'Navaratnalu-Pedalandariki Illu'. The CM instructed officials to make all arrangements for starting the construction works by June 1.

He directed them to ensure the completion in time by providing water, electricity and other amenities.

Jagan Mohan Reddy clarified to the officials that the works should not be stopped due to curfew and asked to carry out the works between 6 AM and 12 PM. He also stated that water and electricity should be provided in the colonies immediately as they are very crucial to ground the works.

He felt that since the steel demand would come down due to Covid crisis, it might lead to a reduction in prices. He noted that the state would need 7.5 lakh tonnes of steel for the housing scheme. He told the officials to speak to steel companies and ensure timely supplies.

The Chief Minister said that the mega construction of houses during the pandemic would contribute to economic growth. He asserted that levelling was very important in the construction of houses and drew attention to the fact that as many as 1.95 lakh plots have uneven ground.

Jagan Mohan Reddy informed the meeting that the state government would request the central government for additional funds for the prestigious housing project as the houses were being constructed on large scale.

The officials gave a presentation on the housing projects in the state. They informed that 15,60,227 houses were allotted to the state under the Prime Minister Awas Yojana and YSR Urban-BLC first phase. They said the construction of houses in Jagananna layouts would start in June. Basement works would be completed by September, construction of walls would be over by December. The houses would be built by June 2022.