AP Lok Ayuktha Officially Starts Functioning From Kurnool

KURNOOL: After a year of waiting the Andhra Pradesh Lok Ayuktha was finally shifted from the State of Telangana to the city of Kurnool.

It may be recollected that about a year ago, the AP Human Rights Commission and the Lokayukta were shifted to Kurnool. However, the Human Rights Commission has been active in Kurnool since its inception. But due to the lack of a proper building and other infrastructure facilities, the AP Lokayukta could not be shifted and continued to function from the Telangana Lok Ayukta office. It was finally shifted to Kurnool on March 18.

The Lokayukta was first set up between 1985–and 1986 when NT Rama Rao was the Chief Minister of Joint Andhra Pradesh. Today Telangana and Andhra Pradesh governments continue to follow the Lokayukta Act. Justice P. Lakshman Reddy was appointed to the AP Lok Ayukta offices in 2019.

Emphasising the role of Lok Ayukta, Justice Reddy said it protects citizens' rights against mal-administration, corruption, delay, inefficiency, non-transparency, abuse of position, and improper conduct. People need not come to Kurnool for filing cases. They can send their grievances by post, courier, or registered post.

AP Lokayukta Kurnool Address: AP Lokayukta, 96/3/721241, Santosh Nagar, Main Road, Next to Mahendra Showroom, Kurnool – 518006.

Also Read: TTD Suspends Technician For Broadcast of Other Channels In Tirumala