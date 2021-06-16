AP Lockdown: Andhra Pradesh to Decide On Unlock Soon

The Andhra Pradesh government is taking all the measures to control the spread of coronavirus. The state government imposed COVID curfew across AP till June 20. The COVID curfew was first imposed on May 5th and it was supposed to end on June 10th but the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy extended it for ten more days.

Along with curfew, the Andhra Pradesh government also conduced a fever survey. Suspected cases have been isolated and were supplied home isolation kits. The fever survey along with curfew yielded good results in the state. CM YS Jagan is conducting review meeting with the officials and is taking stock of the situation.

The vaccination process is going on a faster pace. AP has already set a record in the country for vaccinating 6.28 lakh doses in a single day. On 15th June, all the districts in AP, registered less than 900 new COVID-19 cases. On Tuesday, a total of 96,153 tests were done and only 5,741 people tested positive. The positivity rate was only 5.98 percent.

The number of coronavirus cases have shown a significant decline from the past two weeks and the recovery rate is also high. There is a large availability of beds both general and ICU and the demand for oxygen also decreased.

The Andhra Pradesh government may end curfew soon and give more relaxations in the wake of less number of coronavirus cases. The government may take decision in the next two days. On the other hand, a decision will be taken this week on whether to conduct the exams or not.

Already, AP Education Minister Suresh said that Inter exams will be conducted in the first week of July and tenth exams will be held in the last week of July. CM Jagan is likely to discuss with the authorities and announce the dates.