The Supreme Court on Monday refused to interfere with the State Election Commission notifying the election schedule for the local bodies in Andhra Pradesh and made it clear that the SEC should work in coordination with the State Government.

Andhra Pradesh state government has challenged the High Court decision holding that the order issued by the State Election Commissioner Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar over notifying the election schedule for the local bodies. The bench headed by Justice S. K. Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy heard the state's SLP against the division bench verdict of the High Court.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi appeared for the AP government. He apprised the Apex Court about the situation in the state on this occasion. Even as thousands of frontline warriors have said that it would not be appropriate to hold an election before the vaccination drive was completed. He argued before the Court that the COVID vaccine should be given to nearly 5 lakh employees in the State and that elections could not be held without their support.

He said police co-operation was needed for the elections to take place and they would be vaccinated during February. The court noted that in view of Coronavirus, local body elections in Goa have already been postponed.

He said there was no objection to holding elections from March 1. He explained that the vaccination of frontline workers would be completed by February 28. Rohatgi opined that it was not right for the High Court to say that the vaccination drive and the elections should be held simultaneously.