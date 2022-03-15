AMARAVATI: Members of the Opposition Telugu Desam Party while demanding a discussion on the death of people in Jangareddygudem in West Godavari district, in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council, tried to create confusion in the house but were put in order by a senior member of the Council, YSRCP MLC Umareddy Venkateswarulu on Tuesday.

On the sixth day of the Legislature proceedings, the government was ready to discuss the issue related to the Jangareddygudem deaths. Health Minister Alla Nani had agreed to give a statement on the floor of the house about the issue. The TDP leaders however who were not expecting this immediately shifted their stance. TDP MLC Yanamala Ramakrishnudu demanded that as the Chief Minister had given a statement in the Legislative Assembly, he should also come and do the same in the Council. He said the statement given by the Health Minister in the Council after the Chief Minister’s statement on Monday would not be considered.

However, MLC Ummareddy Venkateshwarulu took objection to Yanamala Ramakrishna's remarks. Citing Rule 306 of the Legislative Council Rules, he read out the Rule Position that the Minister’s statement of that department should render it and that there was no need for the Chief Minister to address. Expressing his angst at the TDP MLC, he said that Yanamala’s remarks were insulting the Chairman of the Legislative Council and advised the TDP to conduct themselves in the Council in accordance with the rules.

Council Chairman Koyye Moshen Raju said that it was not a good practice to obstruct the House proceedings while referring to the TDP leaders' behavior on the floor. Even as he stated that the Health Minister was ready to give a statement related to Jangareddygudem deaths and asked them to raise objections later, the TDP MLCs did not heed his pleas, they continued to chant slogans and disrupted the proceedings of the Council.

The same was the case in the Legislative Assembly. The TDP MLAs continued chanting slogans interrupting the Ministers' speech during question hour. Expressing his ire at the TDP, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that the Opposition deliberately created ruckus in the Legislative Assembly over the Jangareddygudem issue, on which the government has already given clarification in the House and told them to behave in a civilized manner. However, the Speaker was forced to suspend 11 TDP MLAs for disrupting the proceedings of the House. As per the proposal of Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath, Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Bendalam Ashok, Adireddy Bhavani, Gadde Rammohan, Gottipati Ravi Kumar, Alluri Sambashiva Rao, Anagani Satyaprasad, V. Ramakrishna Babu, Ganababu, V. Jogeshwara Rao, and M. Ramaraju were suspended for one day, i.e., March 15th session of the Legislative Assembly.

