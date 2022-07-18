AP Leads India in Micro Irrigation Implementation: NABARD Report

Andhra Pradesh leads in micro irrigation implementation ahead of other states in the country as per a National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) report.

According to the NABARD research report on agricultural technology implementation in the country, Andhra Pradesh topped the list followed by Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Gujarat which are among the top five states in micro-irrigation. Also, the report said that 51 percent of the total cultivated area in AP is under this type of cultivation,49 percent in Karnataka, 34 percent in Maharashtra, 29 percent in Tamil Nadu, and 22 percent in Gujarat are implementing micro-irrigation.

The report also stated that land cultivated under micro-irrigation in the states of Punjab and Haryana was very less as the groundwater levels had depleted. Micro-irrigation implantation was only one percent of the total cultivated area in Punjab, while in its neighboring state Haryana it is ten percent.

As per the report even as the groundwater levels were depleting rapidly in these two states, they are lagging behind in using micro-irrigation technology which actually helps in saving water. Another aspect was that these states were high in rice cultivation which could also be the reason for the low use of micro-irrigation technology.

The AP government in the month of March this year had decided to resume the micro irrigation scheme chiefly to promote horticulture crops. The state government is extending a 90 percent subsidy for the implementation of the drip irrigation systems.

Farmers particularly from Rayalaseema districts and upland areas in Guntur, Prakasam, and Nellore districts are expected to benefit from the revival of the micro-irrigation scheme. The state government has decided to cover at least 4 to 4.5 lakh acres under the micro-irrigation scheme during the current fiscal.

Also Read: CM YS Jagan Directs Officials To Implement Drip Irrigation System In State