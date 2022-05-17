Kurnool: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday laid the foundation stone for the world’s largest renewable energy storage project at Gummitham Tanda in Orvakal mandal of the district. The 5,230 MW renewable energy generation project is being developed by the Greenko Group.

The hybrid solar-wind pumped storage project is being developed with an investment of Rs 15,000 crore. Under this integrated renewable energy generation project, solar and wind power will be utilised to pump water from the lower reservoir to upper reservoir during the day time and the water would be released back to lower reservoir to generate hydro power in the night.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, with this project Andhra Pradesh was leading from the front.

“What Andhra Pradesh is showcasing (with the project) will be a triggering point for the entire country to follow in the days to come. The usage of fossil fuel would take a back seat and renewable energy in the front seat,” he said while adding the state will lead the green energy sector.

The chief minister said the integrated renewable energy generation project envisages clean energy round the clock. The project is expected to help avoid 15 million tonnes of CO2 annually, which is equivalent to emission from three million cars. The project is essential for India in meeting the emission goals for the Paris Climate Accord and it is also being seen as a step towards turning India Atma Nirbhar Bharat in the renewable energy (RE) sector by achieving 500 GW capacity by 2030.

Greenko Group has plans to start similar energy storage projects in Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan by 2025. The upcoming integrated RE storage projects in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will be similar to the Kurnool project while the Rajasthan project will be the largest with a 17,000 MWh storage capacity.

