AP LAWCET 2020 Admission Schedule Released, Counselling From February 16

The Counselling Session for the Andhra Pradesh Law Common Entrance Examination (AP LAWCET) 2021 conducted by Sri Krishnadevaraya University, Anantapur will start from the 16th of this month.

LAWCET Convener, Vice Chairman of AP State Council of Higher Education Professor K Ram Mohan Rao released the details of the schedule on Thursday.

It is learned that the government on Wednesday issued orders finalising fees for law courses in various colleges. The convener announced the first phase of admissions after the fees were finalized.

Candidates seeking admission into LLB/LLM Courses should register from February 16 to 18.

LAWCET 2020 Admission Schedule for LLB, LLM

Registration of Admissions:‌ February 16 to 18

Verification of Certificates: February 16 to 18

Registration of Web Options: February 16 to 18

Allocation of seats: February 20

Reporting Date in Colleges‌: February 22 and 23