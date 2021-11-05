AP To Launch Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission Portal In December

ANANTAPUR: The implementation of the National Digital Health Mission portal has commenced in the State of Andhra Pradesh recently. The healthcare system will initially be implemented at Anantapur, Tirupati, Vijayawada, and Kakinada General Hospitals. The Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) portal will be set up in the first week of December. Initially, details of doctors, staff nurses, paramedics (lab technicians, pharmacists, etc.) working in the respective hospitals as well as additional medical facilities are being collected and they will be assigned a 14-digit number.

These details are linked to the portal and people can get their details in any State across the country through the unique number. After the implementation in these four hospitals is completed the portal will be extended to all districts across the State once registration is completed. The details of the healthcare facilities and medical staff will be collected and linked to the ABDM portal in the teaching hospitals in four weeks, then in the district and area hospitals in the next four weeks, in the CHCs in the next four weeks, and in the primary health centers in the last ten weeks. Details of private hospitals will also be collected soon.

Registration of patient details

Medical health officials are preparing to digitize survey details on non-communicable diseases (NCD) across the State.

The ANMs are currently checking BP, Sugar, and BMI (Body Mass Index) levels for all those over the age of 20 in the state. All these details are linked to the digital mission.

Patient details along with details of public and private hospitals where we have been treated, the unique serial number and name assigned by the MCI to the treating doctor will be recorded.

Officials say that the implementation process of the ABDM is likely to take at least one year in our State.

The Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission aims at establishing a robust public health infrastructure in both urban and rural areas, capable of responding to public health emergencies or disease outbreaks.

Each person will be given a unique digital ID with details. This ID number can be used by the patient anywhere in the country.

The main objective of the project is to set up an EHR (Electronic Health Record).

Just as how the QR code in the Arogyasri card work in our State at present, in a similar manner also, the EHR number will work in any State across the country.

The patients' complete details can be retrieved using the digital ID number assigned to them. Doctors say that with this health card and the portal it will make treating patients easier, sitting anywhere across the country.

The launch of the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), also known as Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission is a revolutionary healthcare system, where a digital national health ID for citizens will be generated to ensure easy and one-touch access to all their health information. This digital health ID comes as a follow-up to the National Health Policy 2017 that had provided for establishing an integrated health information system. The objective is to improve efficiency and promote transparency across all healthcare segments like hospitals, pharmacies, insurance companies, labs, etc.

