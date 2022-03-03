AP: Kurasala Kannababu Slams TDP's False Propaganda Against Agriculture Sector

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kurasala Kannababu slammed TDP for propagating false campaign against Agriculture sector in the state and said the Central Government has made it clear that Andhra Pradesh is top in Agriculture sector.

Speaking to media at party central office here on Wednesday, the Minister flayed TDP leader Atchennaidu for making baseless allegations on crop holiday in the state and said it was in 2014 during TDP regime, that farmers in East Godavari had announced crop Holiday.

The Minister said the turnover of APCOB is Rs 28,000 this year and it will increase in the next year and DCC's business is Rs 50,000 crore and it was Rs 16,000 crore in Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies. He said while the state government is developing infrastructure in villages at a cost of Rs 16,000 crore and also setting up food processing centers, TDP has been spreading lies against the state government as they are unable to bear the good governance.

The Minister raised objection to the abusive language used by TDP Leaders Nara Lokesh and Atchennaidu against the Chief Minister. He said TDP has conducted 'Rytu Sadassu' programme because NABARD Chairman is visiting the state and also to divert public attention through a section of media.

