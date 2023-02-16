GUNTUR: In major political development on Thursday, former president of Andhra Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party Unit Chief and senior BJP leader Kanna Lakshmi Narayana quit the saffron party. Reports suggest that he took the decision after having a meeting with his followers about the way forward.

Addressing the media today, Kanna Lakshmi Narayana who is also the National Executive Member of the BJP and a former cabinet minister explained why he was resigning from the party. "I joined the BJP in 2014 impressed with Narendra Modi's leadership," he said. He expressed his dissatisfaction with the BJP State leadership and was unable to adjust to the way the party was functioning for the past few months. He also alleged that BJP Chief Somu Veerraju was also the main reason for him taking this decision. He alleged that ever since Somu Veerraju took charge, he was running the party affairs as if it was his own organisation and things have changed within the party, he revealed. He also alleged that GVL Narasimha Rao was taking unilateral decisions without discussing them with the party members. When the media questioned whether he would join TDP or the Jana Sena party, the leader stated that a decision would be taken after discussing with his aides and family members and that the media would be informed later.

Lakshmi Narayana and fifteen of his aides resigned from the BJP and a letter was sent to BJP National President JP Nadda to this effect.

Citing personal reasons and compulsions in the resignation letter, Lakshmi Narayana resigned from the primary membership of the party and marked a copy to AP BJP chief Somy Veerraju.

Rumours were rife that he was mulling the idea of bidding adieu to the party for some time. However, many local BJP leaders denied the news earlier. There are reports that a key decision regarding which party he is likely to join will be taken in this meeting. Sources close to him say that Kanna Lakshminarayana that in the wake of recent developments in the AP BJP unit, he was not given due respect, apart from his open feud with BJP Chief Somu Veerraju and the way the party was functioning, which might be the reason for him to likely to quit the party and the same has turned true.

When the media questioned BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao about the news, the leader with folded hands said that he was not in any position to remark about these developments. The party high command would respond at the right time only after ascertaining all facts and refused to comment and left.

Meanwhile, the BJP on Tuesday announced its candidates for three graduates’ constituencies for the MLC election in Andhra Pradesh, which is scheduled to be held on March 13. The saffron party nominated S Dayakar Reddy, N Raghavendra and PVN Madhav for the three graduates' seats in the AP Legislative Council.

