AP: Kakani Directs Officials To Monitor Vegetable Prices

Andhra Pradesh Agriculture Minister Kakani Govardhan Reddy directed the marketing officials to monitor the prices of vegetables. He further directed the officials to purchase the vegetable that are available from the farmers. Consumers should buy the vegetables from the bazaars. The minister ordered to sell the vegetables without levying extra charges.

The government of Andhra Pradesh was pro-farmer and it was evident from the highest budgetary allocation of nearly Rs. 43,000 crore made for the agriculture and allied sectors, and the direct transfer of approximately Rs. 20,120 crore into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries of the Rythu Bharosa.

