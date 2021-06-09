VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Junior doctors announced that they were calling off the strike after negotiations with State Government proved to be fruitful. Health Minister Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) and the State Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Days held talks with junior doctors and spoke to them about their demands. The government is stated to have responded positively to their demands, the junior doctors said on the occasion.They also assured that they would resume duties from tomorrow onwards.

Andhra Pradesh Junior Doctors’ Association (APJUDA) boycotted duties in government hospitals across the state on Wednesday, demanding the AP government to provide incentives and insurance cover for them as they are risking their lives and providing treatment to the COVID positive patients. The other main demand was providing security for junior doctors while on duty.

They thanked the Government for bearing the treatment costs of Dr Bhaskar Rao in Hyderabad and also the hike in Stipend for the Senior Doctors. They expressed happiness that the Health Minister responded positively when they explained their demands.

