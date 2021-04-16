AP Job Recruitment Calendar Likely To Be Released On May 31

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh government is likely to come out with the job recruitment calendar on May 31. As per the directions of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, the government has taken steps to compile a calendar of Government departments and divisions in order to fill the required vacancies.

As part of this, Chief Secretary to Government Adityanath Das has directed all departments, public sector undertakings, and universities to fill up the vacancies. The CS recently held a meeting with the Special Principal Secretaries, Chief Secretaries, and Secretaries of all the Departments regarding the filling of vacancies through the Direct Recruitment process.

Orders have been issued to register the details of vacancies in Government Departments, divisions and Public Sector Undertakings from time to time and to fill up the required posts in the Directory of Posts and Personnel. At present, there are many direct recruitment posts. As per reports the number of vacancies should be calculated and based on those calculations, a planned calendar will be drawn up to fill up the required posts in a phased manner and will be released on May 31, he said.

For this, it is suggested to calculate the vacancies in the posts in Group 1, 2, 3, 4 categories. The details should be registered online with the approval of the concerned departmental secretary.

The need for replacement of vacant Direct Recruitment posts in various branches should be looked into in the light of the establishment of Village and Ward Secretariats as well, as they have also been given responsibilities and powers.

Details of vacancies in Universities, Public Sector Undertakings and Societies should be obtained from HRMS. Backlog Direct Recruitment posts should also be included in this exercise.

The Secretaries and Heads of Departments of the respective departments should indicate the number of vacant Direct Recruitment posts to be filled in order of priority.

Posts, vacancies and replacement details of all departments should be made available in one place on the Director of Posts and Personal Dashboard.

Once this process is complete it will be possible to directly see online the details of how many vacancies are there, after the promotions are completed.

The government is working towards filling the vacancies in various government departments through direct recruitment and provide job opportunities to the unemployed youth in the state.

