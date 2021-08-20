AP Job Mela For Inter, Degree Students: Check Airtel Vishal Mart Vacancies

APSSDC Recruitment 2021: The Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation has provided some good news for the state's unemployed. A massive job fair will be held once more, according to the announcement. The corporation released a statement confirming this.

According to the announcement, the job fair will take place on the 23rd of this month (August). Kutumbh Care (Airtel Payments Bank), Elite - AP Solutions, and Vishal Mart jobs will be replaced by the job fair. Candidates must register in advance if they are eligible and interested.

Vacancies, Qualification Details

Kutumbh Care (Airtel Payments Bank): The firm has a total of 26 job openings. There are 25 positions available in the area of Field Sales Promoters. These positions are open to those who have completed an Inter or Degree programme. Those who are chosen in this group will get wages of up to Rs. 13,000. Up to 5,000 additional incentives will be available. In the Team Leader section, there is one opening. MBA graduates are eligible to apply for this position. Wages will be paid up to Rs 25 thousand and another Rs. 7,000 in incentives are available.

Elite - AP Solutions: The category of Business Development Executive has 17 openings. Graduates are eligible to apply for these positions. Those who are chosen will be paid between Rs. 13000 and Rs. 15000 in wages.

Vishal Mart: In the category of Associate Executive, the firm has 6 openings. These positions are open to those who have completed an Inter or Degree programme. Those chosen will receive a salary of up to Rs. 9,000.

Other Details

Candidates who are eligible and interested must register on the website. Candidates would be expected to work in Srikakulam, Vijayanagaram, and Visakhapatnam if they are selected. For more information, candidates should call 9542516693 or 7095731303.